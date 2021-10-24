Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in USD Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in USD Partners by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. USD Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.52 million for the quarter. USD Partners had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 315.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that USD Partners LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. USD Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.31%.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

