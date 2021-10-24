Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Shares of GXTG stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

