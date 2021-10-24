Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,529,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 624,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,129 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISLE opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

