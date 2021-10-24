19,629 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Noble Rock Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $933,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

