Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $440.15

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 440.15 ($5.75) and traded as low as GBX 236 ($3.08). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 337,089 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAML. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £428.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 236.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 441.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is 0.84%.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

