Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of VLO opened at $80.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

