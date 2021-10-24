California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,839 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 101,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Nomad Foods by 73,815.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

NOMD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

