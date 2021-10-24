Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $352.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $323.00 to $352.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock opened at $341.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.44. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $217.67 and a fifty-two week high of $362.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $17,487,527. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $5,690,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $4,251,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.