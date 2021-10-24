Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Noah by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Noah by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.38. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

