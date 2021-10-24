Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 435,721 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 465,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,721 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in XPeng were worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, raised their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

