Prudential PLC Has $678,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth about $682,000. Seeyond raised its position in LKQ by 185.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in LKQ by 30.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 60,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

LKQ opened at $56.35 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.