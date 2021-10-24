Prudential PLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 243,064 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000.

EUFN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

