Prudential PLC Invests $470,000 in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Quidel by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $134.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a net margin of 48.96% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

