American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 468,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $83,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

