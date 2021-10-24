Northern Trust Corp Has $88.15 Million Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.72% of CIT Group worth $88,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 69.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIT opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

