13,300 Shares in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $11,558,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,068,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,042,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $7,119,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,010,000.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RAMMU opened at $10.22 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.