Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Watsco worth $96,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1,080.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $294.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average of $282.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

