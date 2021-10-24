Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $189,075.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $189,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $2,462,250.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00.

Shares of AYX opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $145.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

