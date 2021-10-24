United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2,229.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKG opened at $74.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.