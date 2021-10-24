iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AOA opened at $72.11 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $72.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.