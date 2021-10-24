United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 270 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $131.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.11. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $97.67 and a one year high of $132.54.

