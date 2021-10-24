PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 77,374 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,374 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $26.98 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $27.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 127.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

