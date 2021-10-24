49,999 Shares in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $11,574,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $4,692,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $2,941,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $983,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

