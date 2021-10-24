Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after buying an additional 83,904 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 79,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 67,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE APTS opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.