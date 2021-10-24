Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $243,000 Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.27 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

