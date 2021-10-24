Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 500 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after acquiring an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,666,000 after buying an additional 77,894 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,113,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,568,000 after purchasing an additional 291,390 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,641,398. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

