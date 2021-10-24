Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 5,400 Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 113.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 39.0% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 248.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TENB stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.25 and a one year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

