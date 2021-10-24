LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $229,827,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after buying an additional 1,277,804 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,362,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,032,000 after buying an additional 1,169,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $95,574,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $93.83 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $1,141,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock worth $41,320,002. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.