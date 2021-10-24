LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 271.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.23.

