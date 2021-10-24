Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 32,830 Shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) by 184.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth $671,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,366,000.

BUZZ stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

