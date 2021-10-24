Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $33.96 Million in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 828,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,964,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Royalty Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,098,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,307,000 after purchasing an additional 596,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,779,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,247,000 after purchasing an additional 831,887 shares during the period. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

