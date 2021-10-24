Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $34.48 Million Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $34,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the second quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX opened at $84.49 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The company has a market cap of $504.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $195.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.