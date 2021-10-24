Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 213,156 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $31,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after purchasing an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 563,915 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.54 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

