Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $275,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

WH opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $84.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

