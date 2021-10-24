Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,423.46

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,423.46 ($18.60) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($15.68). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 15,960 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Nichols from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of £443.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,344.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.79.

In other Nichols news, insider Andrew Milne bought 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, for a total transaction of £59,988.84 ($78,375.80).

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

