Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.54

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.54 and traded as high as $38.37. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

