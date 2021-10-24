Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $298,000 Stock Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.05% of One Liberty Properties worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 20.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 29.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,903 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,878.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $170,441 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 53.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Aegis boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Collins Stewart assumed coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

