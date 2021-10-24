OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,177,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,477,000.

Shares of GMIIU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

