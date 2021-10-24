OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,490 Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerald by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 78,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 268,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 278.19%. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

