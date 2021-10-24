Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after purchasing an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,559,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

