OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $109,000 Position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCAX. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,396,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCAX opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

