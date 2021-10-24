Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -231.48 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hexcel by 92.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

