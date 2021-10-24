Sigma Planning Corp Buys 414 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 191,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after buying an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG opened at $43.93 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

