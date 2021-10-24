AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

