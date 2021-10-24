2,747 Shares in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000.

Shares of REMX stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $120.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.83.

