Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Switch by 232.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth about $73,128,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Switch by 43,360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,458,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,169,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWCH stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 200,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,526 shares of company stock worth $39,805,213. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

