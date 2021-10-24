Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

MDY opened at $509.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $493.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $341.80 and a one year high of $512.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

