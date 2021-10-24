Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 461 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.72.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

