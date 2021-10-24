Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

