Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,580 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSAGU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,458,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $246,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $8,353,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $2,780,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $246,000.

PSAGU stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

